Short Interest in Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW) Grows By 47.8%

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of JSPRW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,829. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRW – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,325 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Jasper Therapeutics were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Jasper Therapeutics

jasper therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on enabling safer conditioning agents to allow for expanded use of curative therapy with stem cell transplants and gene therapies. jasper’s lead compound, jsp191, is in clinical development as a conditioning antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients undergoing a stem cell transplant.

