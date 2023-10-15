Short Interest in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Grows By 76.2%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the September 15th total of 73,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 0.1 %

JBSS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.24. 43,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.84. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $127.26.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $234.22 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.26%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.78%. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 61.3% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

