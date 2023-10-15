Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Grows By 14.6%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,171,500 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the September 15th total of 4,512,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,873.1 days.
Leonardo Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Leonardo stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $15.44.
About Leonardo
