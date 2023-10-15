Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Grows By 14.6%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,171,500 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the September 15th total of 4,512,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,873.1 days.

Leonardo Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Leonardo stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

Get Leonardo alerts:

About Leonardo

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.