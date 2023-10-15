Short Interest in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Decreases By 13.5%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 826,600 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the September 15th total of 956,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $635,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 39,037 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 26,229 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 61,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,854. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a market capitalization of $334.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $71.99.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.40). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

