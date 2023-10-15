Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Declines By 16.5%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 338,100 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 404,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Down 0.5 %

TIGO traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.21. 40,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,004. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $21.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TIGO. New Street Research lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $20.40 to $17.90 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

