Short Interest in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Declines By 20.3%

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 74,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NERV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NERV traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. 21,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.25. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.68). Analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

