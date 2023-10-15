Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Declines By 18.6%

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Trading Down 3.2 %

Mitsubishi Estate stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. 27,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

