Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Rises By 31.3%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,200 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 3,587,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,420.4 days.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

Neste Oyj stock remained flat at $34.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.