Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Rises By 31.3%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,200 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 3,587,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,420.4 days.
Neste Oyj Stock Performance
Neste Oyj stock remained flat at $34.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neste Oyj
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.