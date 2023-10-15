Short Interest in Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIPPF) Rises By 25.0%

Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Accommodations Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NIPPF remained flat at $4,603.29 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares. Nippon Accommodations Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4,603.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4,603.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4,603.29.

Nippon Accommodations Fund Company Profile

NAF is a J-REIT that invests in Accommodation Assets, which it defines as real estate that is mainly used/may be used for residence or hotels. Based on the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (hereinafter Investment Trust Act), NAF was established on October 12, 2005, and was listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Market (J-REIT Market) of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on August 4, 2006 (securities code number: 3226).

