Short Interest in Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Expands By 30.8%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,801,500 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 3,670,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,859.3 days.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NISTF remained flat at $21.53 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644. Nippon Steel has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

