Short Interest in Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Expands By 30.8%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,801,500 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 3,670,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,859.3 days.
Nippon Steel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NISTF remained flat at $21.53 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644. Nippon Steel has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01.
Nippon Steel Company Profile
