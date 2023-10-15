Short Interest in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Increases By 27.1%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,221,100 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 3,320,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,623.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air travel services in Norway and internationally. It operates short haul point to point domestic and cross border flights services. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities. It operates a fleet of 70 aircrafts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Invest in Social Media
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.