Short Interest in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Increases By 27.1%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,221,100 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 3,320,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,623.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Stock Performance

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

NWARF remained flat at $0.75 during trading hours on Friday. 386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,613. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air travel services in Norway and internationally. It operates short haul point to point domestic and cross border flights services. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities. It operates a fleet of 70 aircrafts.

