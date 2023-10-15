Short Interest in NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Rises By 31.6%

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NuLegacy Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NULGF remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,280. NuLegacy Gold has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
NuLegacy Gold Company Profile
