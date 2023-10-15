Short Interest in NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Rises By 31.6%

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NuLegacy Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NULGF remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,280. NuLegacy Gold has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Get NuLegacy Gold alerts:

NuLegacy Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

NuLegacy Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property includes the Red Hill property consists of 1,363 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately an area of 108 square kilometers located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for NuLegacy Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuLegacy Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.