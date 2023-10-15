Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Drops By 22.6%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 670,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 187,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 34,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NAD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 736,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,529. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.