Short Interest in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Decreases By 18.0%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OII. StockNews.com began coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $56,975.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,868.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $103,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,795.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $56,975.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,533 shares of company stock worth $1,361,045. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $25.06. 813,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 2.77. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $27.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $597.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

