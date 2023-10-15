Short Interest in Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Grows By 21.0%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 357,300 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 295,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 893.3 days.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of PSYTF stock remained flat at $10.26 during trading hours on Friday. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,806. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSYTF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

