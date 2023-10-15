Short Interest in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Declines By 16.7%

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,230,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 24,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days. Approximately 17.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 429.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PEB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. 1,134,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,321. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.65 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -14.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

