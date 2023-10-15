Short Interest in Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Grows By 28.8%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,554,600 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 1,983,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 238.7 days.
Perseus Mining Trading Up 4.0 %
Perseus Mining stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 3,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,083. Perseus Mining has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24.
Perseus Mining Company Profile
