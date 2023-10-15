Short Interest in Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Grows By 28.8%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,554,600 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 1,983,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 238.7 days.

Perseus Mining Trading Up 4.0 %

Perseus Mining stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 3,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,083. Perseus Mining has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

