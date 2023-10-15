Short Interest in Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Grows By 33.4%

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,300 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the September 15th total of 294,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 280.9 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.42) to GBX 739 ($9.05) in a report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 680 ($8.32) to GBX 630 ($7.71) in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 500 ($6.12) to GBX 430 ($5.26) in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 715 ($8.75) to GBX 718 ($8.79) in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of PNXGF remained flat at $5.88 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

