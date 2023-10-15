Short Interest in Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Expands By 27.1%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

PIFYF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,566. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

