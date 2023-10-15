Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Rises By 35.2%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,250,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the September 15th total of 31,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,864,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 529,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,864,000 after acquiring an additional 171,994 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 28,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 130,093,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,099,430. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $47.14.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.1386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

