Short Interest in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Decreases By 18.6%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.

Salem Media Group ( NASDAQ:SALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

