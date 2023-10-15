Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Decreases By 17.2%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 381,600 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 460,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

SoftBank Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.28. 86,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

