Short Interest in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Decreases By 16.4%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.39. 502,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,569. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.45. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.24 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 4.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Stratasys by 4.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Stratasys from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

