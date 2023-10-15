Short Interest in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Grows By 42.6%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the September 15th total of 792,200 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 363,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TORM by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,982,000 after purchasing an additional 655,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TORM by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,151,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after purchasing an additional 683,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TORM by 5,904.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 966,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TORM during the 4th quarter valued at $21,066,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TORM by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares during the last quarter.

TORM Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMD traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 407,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TORM has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.68.

TORM Increases Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 51.58% and a net margin of 47.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.10%.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

