Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Drops By 18.9%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 47,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ remained flat at $0.48 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 156,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,928. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.40. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $0.85.

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

