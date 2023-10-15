Short Interest in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Increases By 43.4%

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 795,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.78.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $379.43. The stock had a trading volume of 539,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $373.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $415.61 and its 200 day moving average is $459.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

