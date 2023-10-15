Short Interest in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Declines By 15.7%

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other uniQure news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 5,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $43,573.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

QURE traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. 1,135,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,990. uniQure has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $312.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 10.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($4.41). uniQure had a negative net margin of 166.83% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QURE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

