Siacoin Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $162.64 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,174.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00227870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.27 or 0.00795848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00562334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00055090 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00124121 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,422,105,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,399,200,136 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

