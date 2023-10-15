SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 7,610,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $249,759.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $388,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,404.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $249,759.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,164 shares of company stock worth $2,083,923. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SM traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $41.98. 2,031,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 4.33. SM Energy has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $48.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $550.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.46 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 41.36%. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

View Our Latest Report on SM Energy

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.