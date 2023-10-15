SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Short Interest Up 28.8% in September

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCEGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,845,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMC Entertainment Trading Down 11.1 %

SMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,796. SMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc, an early stage developmental company focuses on the development of fintech technology in the United States. It intends to provide fintech-disruption business products and services. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc in May 2011.

