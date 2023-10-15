So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Up 34.3% in September

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the September 15th total of 20,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

So-Young International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.20 million, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. So-Young International has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.07.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On So-Young International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SY. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.