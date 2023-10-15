SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in September

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,100 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 4,253,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 680.0 days.

SoftBank Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBF remained flat at $42.77 during midday trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,344. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Institutional Trading of SoftBank Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

