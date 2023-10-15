Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 96,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Solitario Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of XPL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,284. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.25. Solitario Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solitario Resources will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 target price on shares of Solitario Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Solitario Resources by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 529,335 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Solitario Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Solitario Resources by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Solitario Resources by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Solitario Resources by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Resources Company Profile

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

Further Reading

