Sourceless (STR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.37

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $172.31 million and $0.37 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00820713 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

