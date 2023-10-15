SPACE ID Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $73.33 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $73.33 million and approximately $11.67 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,892,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,533,910 tokens. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,892,622.2 with 393,533,910.3039553 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.18828914 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $12,232,259.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars.

