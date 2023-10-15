SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Position Increased by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,134 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises about 6.5% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,828,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,610. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.89.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

