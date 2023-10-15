Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

SR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,826. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.48. Spire has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $75.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average is $63.54.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

In other news, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $296,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the purchase, the treasurer now owns 4,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $245,953. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $450,592. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 70,596.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Spire by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,065,000 after purchasing an additional 572,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,726,000 after purchasing an additional 396,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth $23,032,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Spire to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.63.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

