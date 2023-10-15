Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Short Interest Update

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.21.

Get Splunk alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Splunk

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,550,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,292,235.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,550,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,113 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Splunk by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in Splunk by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Stock Up 0.1 %

Splunk stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.94. 2,002,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,657. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.15. Splunk has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $148.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.30, a PEG ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.