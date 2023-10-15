Starname Price Reaches $0.0018 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Starname coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market cap of $176,978.45 and $25.67 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Starname has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

