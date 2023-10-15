Status (SNT) One Day Volume Hits $6.25 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $96.82 million and $6.25 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00021195 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015811 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013562 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,145.25 or 1.00006450 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,862,634,181 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,862,634,180.659934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02459928 USD and is up 4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $3,787,448.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.