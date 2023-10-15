StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
