StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Short Interest Update

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 152,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,580,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $283,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,580,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 7,631 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $710,369.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,931 shares of company stock worth $1,022,229 in the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $3,179,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNEX traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.89. StoneX Group has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $106.35.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $776.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.60 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 0.40%. Analysts predict that StoneX Group will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

