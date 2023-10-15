Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 300 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after buying an additional 765,146 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after buying an additional 421,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,605,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,606,000 after buying an additional 126,585 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:SPG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.03. 1,499,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,605. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.14 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 115.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

