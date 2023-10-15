Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 539 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,109 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $203,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,391,791 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $613,070,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $355.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,316,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,822,896. The company has a market cap of $157.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $406.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.51 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

