Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 925.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 172,267 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.19.

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,262,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.89. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

