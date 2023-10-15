Stratis Trading 53% Higher This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $148.75 million and $339.71 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 53% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00003542 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,563.62 or 0.05743124 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00033805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00024319 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00011594 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 154,264,059 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

