Streamr Hits One Day Volume of $689,688.09 (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Streamr has a market cap of $22.60 million and approximately $689,688.09 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,019,664,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,134,653 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

