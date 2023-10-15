Strs Ohio Buys 521,710 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,710 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.28% of Equity Residential worth $69,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,822,309,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 99,398.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,783,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,773,000 after buying an additional 1,415,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after buying an additional 1,269,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $63,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,378. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 119.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQR

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.