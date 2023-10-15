Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $88,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.59. 3,678,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,736,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $2,257,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,608.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,304 shares of company stock worth $142,849,894 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

