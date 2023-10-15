Strs Ohio Has $110.98 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,056 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $110,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,270. The firm has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.83 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.64 and a 200-day moving average of $194.83.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.47%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

